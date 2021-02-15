STUDY SAYS
Nurses quit due to burnout
A new study has found that among registered nurses in the U.S. who reported leaving their current employment in 2018, 31.5% reported leaving because of burnout. With greater strain on health care workers due to the coronavirus pandemic, these findings suggest the need for solutions.
The analysis included 3,957,661 nurses. Among nurses who reported leaving their job in 2017, 31.5% reported burnout as a reason. The study found that the hospital setting and working more than 20 hours per week were associated with greater odds of burnout.
“Burnout continues to be reported by registered nurses across a variety of practice settings nationwide,” concluded the study. “How the COVID-19 pandemic will affect burnout rates owing to unprecedented demands on the workforce is yet to be determined. Legislation that supports adequate staffing ratios is a key part of a multitiered solution. Solutions must come through system-level efforts in which we reimagine and innovate workflow, human resources, and workplace wellness to reduce or eliminate burnout among frontline nurses and work toward healthier clinicians, better health, better care and lower costs.”
HEALTH STAT: 90
Because reinfection is possible, the CDC recommends you get the COVID-19 vaccine even if you have had and recovered from COVID-19. If you were treated for COVID-19 symptoms with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, however, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
NUTRITION STATION
Measure cream, sugar before adding to coffee
Coffee can be a lifesaver on rough mornings. The caffeine, aroma and even thought of coffee can help us out of bed in the morning. Though cream and sugar can help elevate this morning beverage, adding too much is unhealthy.
To avoid adding too much cream and sugar, Eat This, Not That suggests measuring these before adding them to your coffee. By pouring cream from the carton or spooning in sugar directly, you may be adding significantly more than one serving with realizing it. Use preportioned sugar packets, which typically equals 1 teaspoon.
