CONDITIONS 101
Signs and symptoms of a blocked tear duct
A blocked tear duct prevents tears from draining normally, resulting in a watery, irritated eye. The condition can be caused by full or partial obstruction of the drainage system. It is almost always correctable.
Blocked tear ducts can occur at any age. According to the Mayo Clinic, blocked tear ducts are common in newborns and often resolve themselves without any treatment during the first year of life. In adults a blocked tear duct may be caused by an infection, injury or tumor. Treatment depends on the cause of the blockage and the patient’s age.
Signs and symptoms:
— Excessive tearing
— Redness of the white part of the eye
— Recurrent eye infection or inflammation (pink eye)
— Painful swelling near the inside corner of the eye
— Crusting of the eyelids
— Mucus or pus discharge from the lids and surface of the eye
— Blurred vision
“See your doctor if you tear constantly for several days or if your eye is repeatedly or continually infected,” recommends the Mayo Clinic. “A blocked tear duct may be caused by a tumor pressing on the tear drainage system. Early identification of the tumor can give you more treatment options.”
STUDY SAYS
Vitamin D3 may reduce
risk of advanced cancer
Findings from a new study suggest that supplementation with vitamin D3 can reduce the incidence of advanced cancer.
“In this secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial with 25,871 patients, supplementation with vitamin D3 reduced the incidence of advanced (metastatic or fatal) cancer in the overall cohort, with strongest risk reduction in individuals with normal weight and no reduction among individuals with overweight or obesity,” according to the study published in JAMA. “These findings suggest that vitamin D3 may reduce the risk of developing advanced cancer among adults without a diagnosis of cancer at baseline; this protective effect is apparent for those who have normal but not elevated body mass index.”
NUTRITION STATION
Probiotics may help you lose weight
Recent studies have found that certain strains of probiotic bacteria, especially in the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium families, can help with weight loss, according to Healthline.
The probiotic bacteria Lactobacillus gasseri shows the most promise. In one study, 210 people taking Lactobacillus gasseri for 12 weeks saw a significant reduction in body weight, body mass index, fat around organs, waist size and hip circumference, with belly fat being reduced by 8.5%.
HEALTH STAT
Heavy drinking
25.1% of adults age 18 and older had at least one heavy drinking day (five or more drinks for men, and four or more for women) in the past year, according to the CDC.
