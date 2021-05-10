STUDY SAYS
Early e-cigarette use linked to suicidal behavior
A new study has found that, among Korean adolescent smokers, those who began smoking using e-cigarettes had a higher risk of suicidal behaviors. The study also found that those who initially began with e-cigarettes and later switched to conventional cigarettes were more likely to exhibit suicidal behaviors than were those who changed from using conventional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes.
The study, published in JAMA, looked at 255,887 Korean adolescents. Of those who initially used e-cigarettes, 5.4% males and 14.1% female participants attempted suicide. Of those who initially used conventional cigarettes, 3.5% of male and 9.8% of female participants attempted suicide. Adolescents who initially used e-cigarettes had a higher risk of suicidal behaviors, including suicide planning and suicide attempts compared with those who initially used conventional cigarettes. Changing from e-cigarettes to conventional cigarettes was associated with a higher risk of suicide attempts among both boys and girls compared with changing from conventional cigarettes to e-cigarettes.
“These findings suggest that initial cigarette type is associated with suicidal behavior among adolescents and that consideration of initial cigarette type and subsequent change in cigarette type is warranted when conducting future research and formulating public policy,” the study concluded.
HEALTH STAT: 95,000
Excessive alcohol use leads to more than 95,000 deaths each year in the U.S., according to the CDC.
NUTRITION STATION
Tips to help with intermittent fasting
Intermittent fasting diets claim that eating all your daily food within an eight-hour period will help with weight loss. Following such a regime can be difficult and uncomfortable (or dangerous for people with low blood sugar — so consult your doctor before beginning a diet). Here are some tips from Healthline to help keep you on track and feeling good:
— Start with a schedule that works for you. Don’t jump right in. Begin with a schedule that’s realistic for you, then increase the duration of your fasting.
— Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas and calorie-free flavored drinks.
— Eat slowly and frequently. During the eating period, eat every three hours to get your calories in.
— Meal prep. Set aside time to prepare meals in advance to save time and help keep your diet balanced.
