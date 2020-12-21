CONDITIONS 101
What to know about
exercise-induced asthma
Exercise-induced asthma refers to the narrowing of airways in the lungs caused by strenuous exercise, resulting in shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing and other symptoms, which can arise during or after exercise.
“The preferred term for this condition is exercise-induced bronchoconstriction (brong-koh-kun-STRIK-shun),” according to the Mayo Clinic. “This term is more accurate because the exercise induces narrowing of airways (bronchoconstriction) but isn’t a root cause of asthma. Among people with asthma, exercise is likely just one of several factors that may trigger breathing difficulties.”
The condition shouldn’t prevent you from exercising, however. In fact, most people with exercised-induced asthma can continue to remain active by treating the symptoms with common asthma medications and taking preventive measures.
The following signs and symptoms can arise during or soon after exercise and last for 60 minutes or longer if left untreated:
— Coughing
— Wheezing
— Shortness of breath
— Chest tightness or pain
— Fatigue during exercise
— Poorer than expected athletic performance
Seek medical attention is you’re the severity of your symptoms worsens, such as shortness of breath or wheezing that is quickly increasing, making it a struggle to breathe; or experiencing no improvement even after using a prescription inhaler for asthma attacks.
If left untreated, exercise-induced asthma can result in serious or life-threatening breathing difficulties, especially for people with poorly managed asthma.
HEALTH STAT
10
If you become stranded in your car this winter, the CDC recommends running the motor and heater for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let in air. Be sure snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe, as this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
NUTRITION STATION
Wild blueberries may
help improve longevity
Phytochemicals — plant antioxidants that clean up free radicals and help fight the effects of inflammation that can have a negative impact on your health and longevity — are abundant in blueberries.
According to Well+Good, wild blueberries are the highest in antioxidants and fiber, as they have more skin than grocery store blueberries, which are bred to be sweet. “Eat them fresh, sprinkle blueberry powder into your smoothies and cereal, or spread blueberry (or any other superfruit) paste onto toast like thick jam.”
