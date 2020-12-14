STUDY SAYS
Black, Hispanic patients less likely to die in hospital from COVID-19
A new study has found that Black and Hispanic patients are more likely than white patients to test positive for COVID-19, but are less likely to suffer severe illness or die if hospitalized.
Among the 9,722 patients included in the cohort study, 4,843 (49.8%) tested positive for COVID-19 and 2,623 (54.2%) of those were admitted for hospitalization. White patients made up 39.9%, Black patients 14.3%, Hispanics 27.3%, Asian 6.9%, and multiracial or other 7.9%. In adjusted models, Black patients were 1.3 times and Hispanics were 1.5 times more likely than white patients to test positive. Among those who tested positive, odds of hospitalization were similar among white, Hispanic and Black patients, but 1.6 and 1.4 times higher among Asian and multiracial patients respectively compared with white patients. Among those hospitalized, however, Black patients were less likely than white patients to have severe illness (0.6 times) and to die or be discharged to hospice (0.7 times).
“Our findings support the notion that Black and Hispanic populations are not inherently more susceptible to having poor COVID-19 outcomes than other groups and, more importantly, that if they make it to the hospital they fare as well as or better than their white counterparts,” according to the study, published in JAMA.
“This supports the assertion that existing structural determinants — including inequality in housing, access to care, differential employment opportunities, and poverty — that remain pervasive in Black and Hispanic communities should be addressed in order to improve outcomes in COVID-19-related mortality. Future research should explore the direct impact of structural inequities on racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 related hospitalization, morbidity and mortality.”
HEALTH STAT
88 million
According to the CDC, 88 million American adults — more than 1 in 3 — have prediabetes. Of those with prediabetes, more than 84% don’t know they have it.
NUTRITION STATION
Leafy greens can help boost mood
Leafy green vegetables are full of nutrients (spinach is high in iron and magnesium, for example).
And according to Well+Good, mesclun — a mix of greens — can boost your mood.
“If you’re consuming nutrient-dense foods, especially ones high in antidepressant nutrients like leafy greens, you’re actively protecting your brain from depression by virtue of the power of antidepressant nutrients like zinc, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, C and K,” says nutritional psychiatrist Dr. Drew Ramsey for Well+Good.
Mesclun contains all six of these nutrients, and is highest in vitamin K, which can boost your mood and build strong bones.
