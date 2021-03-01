Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.