STUDY SAYS
Drugs less accessible where they’re tested
A new study has found sizable gaps between where drugs are tested and where they become available to patients. This raises concerns about whether the distribution of research benefits is equitable.
According to the study published in JAMA, in 2012 and 2014, the FDA approved 34 large company-sponsored novel drugs. Each drug was tested in a median of 25 unique countries, with a median of 20 high-income countries, six upper-middle-income countries and one low-middle-income country. “One drug was approved for marketing in all testing countries within 1 year of FDA approval and 15% (5 of 34 drugs) were approved in all testing countries within 5 years of FDA approval,” says the study. “Of the 70 countries contributing research participants for FDA drug approvals, 7% (5 countries) received market access to drugs they helped test within 1 year of FDA approval and 31% (22 countries) did so within 5 years. Access within 1 year occurred in 13% (5 of 39) of high-income countries, 0 of 22 upper-middle-income countries (0%), and 0 of 9 lower-middle-income countries (0%), whereas at 5 years access rates were 46% (18 of 39 countries), 9% (2 of 22 countries), and 22% (2 of 9 countries), respectively. Approvals were faster in high-income countries […] than in upper-middle-income countries […] or lower-middle-income countries […] after FDA approval. Access was lowest in African countries.”
HEALTH STAT:12.9
According to the CDC, boys are more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than girls (12.9% compared to 5.6%).
NUTRITION STATION
Yogurt makes a great
snack before a workout
If you’re looking for a healthy snack, yogurt might be the best protein bang for your buck. Here’s what Eat This, Not That has to say:
“If you are hitting the gym after work, you will need to add a carb to your protein and/or fiber choice! Carbs give us a quick energy boost, but the protein and fiber are key to slowing down the rate of absorption — ultimately keeping your energy stable throughout your workout. … If you want something sweet that satisfies, and doesn’t leave you feeling zapped for energy, a high-quality Greek yogurt is your friend! Pair with berries for a fiber boost!”
