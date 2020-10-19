CONDITIONS 101
What is swimmer’s ear?
Swimmer’s ear, also known as otitis externa, is an infection in the outer ear canal, which runs from your eardrum to the outside of your head, according to the Mayo Clinic. The infection is usually caused by water left in your ear after swimming, which creates a moist environment that facilitates bacterial growth. It can also be caused by inserting cotton swabs, fingers and other objects into your ear, which can damage the lining of your ear canal. Additionally, some hair products or jewelry can cause allergies and skin conditions that promote infection.
Swimmer’s ear can be treated with ear drops, and early treatment can help prevent complications, such as temporary hearing loss, long-term infection, deep tissue infection bone and cartilage damage, and more-widespread infection.
STUDY SAYS
Use of behavioral services low despite cost reduction
A new study of 793,275 Medicare beneficiaries found that behavioral health care use and spending were similar among beneficiaries, even those with coinsurance reductions and those with free care.
“In 2008, the adjusted percentage of beneficiaries with an outpatient behavioral health care visit was 40.7% among those eligible for the cost-sharing reduction and 44.9% among those with free care,” according to the study, published in JAMA.
Researchers found no association between cost reductions for outpatient behavioral health care and these types of health care visits.
The study suggests some other barriers to behavioral health care exist and should be targeted by policy efforts.
NUTRITION STATION
Fruits with protein
Here are eight fruits with a surprising amount of protein, according to Men’s Health:
— Jackfruit — 1.42 grams of protein per 1/2 cup of cubes (also a good source of vitamin B6)
— Prunes — 0.95 grams of protein per 1/4 cup serving (also a good source of fiber)
— Dried cherries — 1 gram of protein per 1/4 cup
— Apricots — 1.1 grams
per 1/4 cup (also contains potassium, and vitamins A and C)
— Avocado — 3 grams of protein per 1 cup, cubed (also a good source of fiber)
— Guava — 2.11 grams per 1/2 cup serving (also a source of fiber and antioxidants)
— Golden raisins — 1.35 grams per 1/2 cup, packed (contains fiber and potassium)
— Kiwi — 2.05 grams per 1 cup, sliced
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.