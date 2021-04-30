Nikki Hindman spent less than a month as interim director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
Then she got the job permanently.
The DRP board of directors voted unanimously last week to give the position to Hindman, who was the DRP’s events coordinator before stepping in as interim director late last month after Steve Peters left the job to take over the Rutland Area Food Co-op. Board President Shannon Poole said they opted against advertising the position.
“We’re in a tough situation with the economy and our current climate with COVID,” Poole said. “We thought about having a search committee and Nikki fit the bill for what we wanted for an executive director. ... Nikki’s a strong leader. She’s very smart and creative. The couple of weeks she was interim director, she stepped up in ways we didn’t even expect.”
Poole said she got the support of Mayor David Allaire and Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy before the board offered Hindman the job.
“It was a pretty easy decision for us to make,” she said.
Hindman, 30, has worked at the partnership since 2017. Prior to that she worked as a designer for an apparel company and a nonprofit that did entertainment events. She takes over at a time when downtown is in rough shape — the occupancy rate had already dropped prior to the pandemic.
“That’s definitely the challenge that excites me,” she said. “I think we’re on the other side of this pandemic and we’re going to start seeing opportunities for new growth. ... I think we can only go up from here.”
Hindman said that upward trajectory was underway, with a number of new businesses opening or relocating to downtown. Also, she said she expects a hunger for the return of live events to downtown — a hunger she feels herself.
“We’re definitely in the planning stages of a lot of things, and we’re expecting to make announcements in June and July,” she said. “I really miss the events aspect of the Downtown Rutland Partnership. That was my favorite part of this job, creating opportunities for people to come together.”
Poole said the partnership will fill Hindman’s old job after deciding if and how to reconfigure responsibilities.
“We believe people work best from their strengths, so we’re going to review the job description of executive director and the job description of events coordinator and figure out where there’s gaps,” she said. “Then we’ll hire that person so they complement each other very well.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
