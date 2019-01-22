Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

A mixture of rain and snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.