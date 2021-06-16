Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) is updating its visitor policy after Gov. Phil Scott lifted the state of emergency, but restrictions will remain in place for the near future.
Betsy Hassan, chief nursing officer at the hospital, said the changes were guided by recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA).
“That’s why recommendations for health care facilities are a little bit different so it’s not similar to going to the grocery store or going to the bank. There are specific recommendations put forth by these organizations that that we should continue to follow for the safety of everyone,” she said.
The health care organization had previously allowed one vaccinated visitor for every patient. Now, a patient can have two visitors per day, and there is no requirement that the visitor be vaccinated.
“(Patients) may have multiple visitors now throughout their hospital stay, it’s just the daily limit,” Hassan said.
Visiting hours will continue to be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Visitors will still be screened on the way into the hospital to be asked if they have COVID-19 symptoms, whether they had tested positive for COVID and had they been in contact with someone who has the virus.
Visitors will still be required to wear a face mask while they’re at RRMC. Patients and staff will also be masked.
While Hassan said she understood many Rutland County residents were happy to be able to put aside their masks, and while health care workers appreciated the support of the community that allowed Vermont to reach the point we’re at today, she hoped people would respect the safety precautions that were still in place at RRMC and other health-focused facilities such as long-term residential facilities and nursing homes.
Hassan said the policies cover the entire RRMC organization including the clinic in Dorset, the laboratory areas where a patient may get blood drawn and the hospital pharmacy.
The hospital cafeteria will be operational, but is not open to visitors. Hassan said administrators would encourage visitors to spend most of their time at the hospital’s campus in the room of the patient they are there to visit.
Hospital leaders are still evaluating the method of re-opening the CVPS Leahy Center. There are logistic details to be worked out, Hassan said, as CDC and OSHA recommendations would require a tracking log to show masking and social-distancing restrictions are still in place.
Hassan said the hospital as an organization had been planning for at least a few weeks as it became obvious the state would meet the 80% vaccination rate that would put an end to many of the pandemic restrictions in Vermont.
“We really looked at ‘What would be a safe way to start opening up the organization, expanding our visitation having been at the crux of it, still keep our patients and staff safe,’” she said.
Hassan noted that while some restrictions remain in place to reduce the chance that COVID will spread within the hospital, health care services remain open and available as they have been through the entire course of the pandemic.
“That is first and foremost the reason that we’re here. We’re here to serve the community and to care for them,” she said.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
