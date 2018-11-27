Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.