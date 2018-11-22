Sunday
Hockey
Adult Learn-to-Play A series of coed sessions led by members of the Rutland Cutting Edges women’s team. Email rutlandcuttingedges@gmail.com prior to your first session. $10 per session, 6-7 p.m. Spartan Arena, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland Town.
