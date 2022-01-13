3 Years Old. Neutered Male. Lab Mix. Black.
If you are reading my story I assume you might be interested! With my sad looking face, who wouldn’t want to take me home and love me forever? I am a very mellow guy but can be nervous and unsure of things in my surroundings. I need a home that is quiet and the only pet in the home. I like to go on walks but could use some help with my leash manners. I arrived on April 4 from VA where I arrived as a stray, adopted and just returned because it turns out that I should not be in a house with cats. With all the changes in my life recently I can be a little shy and unsure of things, so please be patient with me. I am house trained and super sweet once bonded with my owner. Please call and schedule a time to come in and meet me. I need to snuggle with someone.
