Dear Harwood Unified Union School District Board:
We, the administrators of the HUUSD, respectfully request the board reconsider their recent decision to contract an independent investigation of the termination of an at-will employee. We do not believe an investigation of this nature will bring closure or healing to this topic, but will instead prolong the issue at significant expense to our taxpayers. An investigation of this nature not only signals a lack of faith in the administration, but draws district resources, in the form of time and money, from other important work before us.
We value the democratic process and public discourse. We appreciate the framework that district policies and work agreements provide. We believe that the board is overstepping their role and responsibility in this situation. Intervening in this issue overreaches into the clear and legally defined responsibility of the administration. We ask that you consider the resolution previously suggested to you by your board leadership, Torrey Smith and Tim Jones, perhaps in the process identifying any further information you might need from administration. This resolution identified that the principals, athletic director and superintendent operated within their statutory authority regarding at-will employees. We believe that we are not only the parties charged with making decisions regarding employee discipline, but that as the people licensed, trained and experienced in doing this work, we are the best people to be making these decisions.
The board is not bound to take up this matter and arguably, in doing so, opens itself to future risk by stepping into the realm of employee supervision. Will the board now be willing to pay $20,000 to $30,000 for the independent investigation of disciplinary action of any at-will employee? How will you justify which cases you will investigate and which you will not? How does adding this responsibility, which does not fall under the Vermont statute defined responsibilities of a school board, impact your capacity to engage in what is your clearly defined work: establishing a district vision, adopting policy, partnering with the superintendent, budget development & oversight, progress monitoring, and ensuring effective/ethical board operations? (see Vermont School Boards Association). We offer that questioning a decision regarding the employment of an at-will employee, or any employee for that matter, does not support our standing in the community, but rather undermines trust in our administration and in our schools. It undermines our district’s commitment to holding high expectations for all staff and maintaining accountability for those expectations. If you believe that we have not followed proper protocols, please allow us to share what our protocols are. If you, instead, do not trust that we are making sound decisions in the supervision of employees, we believe a much larger issue needs to be addressed.
A majority of the HUUSD administrative team hold multiple roles as we serve our community schools. We are community members, taxpayers and parents of current, graduated, and future school-age students. We are deeply committed to the health and success of our schools on many levels. Collectively, our years of experience working in the district is rare in a state where the average principal tenure is less than five years. We are dedicated to the vibrancy of our district. We ask for your support for the building level principals to engage in the defined work of leading our respective staff members to provide vigorous, innovative, and student-centered educational experiences in a welcoming and inclusive environment. We ask you to overturn your decision and thereby reflect to our community, and to those you intend to recruit as future leaders and educators in our schools, that you are a board who will support your school administrative leaders and uphold the high expectations our children deserve. We ask that you provide an opportunity for our admin team to publicly share our processes of employee discipline with at-will and contracted staff, and to then determine the Board’s involvement with this specific matter to be closed.
Respectfully,
Michelle Baker, Director of Finance & Operations
Mandy Couturier, Moretown School Principal
Tom Drake, Crossett Brook Middle School Principal
Josh Estes, Crossett Brook Middle School Assistant Principal
Denise Goodnow, Thatcher Brook Primary School Principal
Laurie Greenberg, Co-Principal Harwood Middle/High School
Celia Guggemos, Fayston Elementary School Principal
Stephanie Hudak, Director of Student Support Services
Kaiya Korb, Waitsfield School Principal
Sam Krotinger, Warren School Principal
Shannon Lessley, Director of Curric. & Technology
Meg McDonough, Co-Principal Harwood Middle/High School
Duane Pierson, Harwood Middle School Administrator
Sarah Schoolcraft, Thatcher Brook Primary School Assistant Principal
