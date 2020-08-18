On the sidewalk outside of a Korean restaurant in a suburban Vancouver strip mall last summer, a signboard announced “Summer Menu.” I had no idea what that meant, but Korean food rarely lets me down. In that steaming humidity, with my shirt sticking to my body, I walked through the restaurant door. By the time I emerged, everything was different.
On the menu, I had noticed a dish called naengmyeon (knee-yang-my-in), billed as a cold noodle soup. I didn’t know much more, but it seemed like a great choice for that sweltering day, so I ordered it. The server brought a platter filled with little bowls of pickled vegetables, and a big bowl of ice, topped with noodles and vegetables. I’ve had plenty of meals served on hot plates to keep them warm, but never had a meal served on ice. He then poured a pitcher of clear, cold broth into the bowl, and set me loose on it.
It took a minute to get used to, like some alien life form. I am used to the idea that food must be hot in order to taste right, but this dish was the opposite. If it were warm, it would surely be tasty, but it wouldn’t be exceptional like it is cold. The soba noodles were particularly adept at clinging to the cold broth and crunchy vegetables. I was grateful for the ice, because I did not want that quenching daikon broth to warm up.
Naengmyeon originated in 15th century North Korea, where it was made with ice from the mountains. It’s the only North Korean dish I know. It makes you wonder what else the North Koreans would have to offer if they weren’t so oppressed, and is a sobering way to feel solidarity with them.
Part of the genius of this dish is how simultaneously savory and refreshing it is.
When I got home, I began making naengmyeon for hot afternoons on the patio, where it hit the spot deliciously. I learned my recipe from an online video by a Korean foodie named Kwon. He is really into naengmyeon — and food in general — and his glee is contagious.
I’ve transcribed Kwon’s performance into the recipe here. The most important part of this recipe is the radish broth itself, which is very simple and has a fascinating flavor. You can dress those brothy noodles however you wish. I add the cucumber, pickled daikon and hard boiled egg, which are popular, as well as tomatoes — an unusual addition but I think it works. Sometimes I blanch vegetables like broccoli, bok choy or radish greens, and add them to the pile.
