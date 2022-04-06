Fair Haven Grade School Principal Deb Infurna didn’t go into education for the accolades, but her receipt of the Middle Level Principal of the Year award was more than deserved, according to her school community.
The award, which recognizes an outstanding principal nominated by their community, is one of several different honors given out annually by the Vermont Principals’ Association to acknowledge individuals in education administration.
“I’m certainly thankful that my administrative colleagues thought of me and nominated me for this award,” Infurna said. “I certainly don’t feel that the success of a school system is the result of the work of one person. It’s a collective effort in the shared leadership of everyone in our system.”
Infurna’s background in the field of education began early in her life after, ironically enough, petitioning her high school to let her graduate early. She got a job working in a children’s center and seeing a lack of educational opportunities for children with diverse needs, she decided to pursue special education.
“I started as a teaching assistant at the Vermont Achievement Center, and I continued to work on my education. I became a certified speech language instructor, (then) I became a special educator, then a special education director, and now here I am,” Infurna said with a chuckle. “I started in a very unique way for sure.”
Nominated by several of her staff, Vermont Principals’ Association Executive Director Jay Nichols said Infurna was exemplary of the award’s selection criteria, which included categories like “school improvement,” “ethics and professional norms,” and “community of care and support for students,” among others.
“Some of the things that came through were her knowledge of law and policy. Her ability to generate trust among staff (and) a feeling of an overall safe climate. She was really recognized for having a strong balance between having high expectations for people who work for her, but at the same time recognizing the high demands,” Nichols said.
Along with her strong and positive work ethic, Infurna’s ability to keep the community connected throughout the pandemic made her a standout for the award. In addition to hosting pandemic-safe open houses, conferences, and assemblies, she was committed to keeping things mostly normal for students — even recording morning announcements and the daily Pledge of Allegiance when school was virtual.
After 12 years serving as assistant principal at Fair Haven Grade School, Infurna stepped into the role of principal after the retirement of previous leader, Skip Cook, just prior to the pandemic.
Current Assistant Principal Jennefer Paquette, who took the initiative of nominating Infurna for the award, said that Infurna handled this time of leadership change and pandemic insanity with incredible diligence and compassion.
“Deb’s leadership has provided a sense of calm during (this) tremendous change,” Paquette said. “These transitions can be challenging for staff, students and the larger community. She remained calm and focused.”
Those who submitted applications were asked to include all grades their principal serves to determine award recipients at each level. And though Infurna doesn’t view herself as “just a middle school leader,” it was these traits that garnered recognition.
“She’s super empathetic, always willing to help somebody in need. She’s always available to listen to her staff, or a parent or a student and try to make a difference in their day. Whether that be something that’s going on at home, or something that’s impacting the classroom — or it’s just a friendly smile,” Slate Valley Unified School District Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said.
Recipients of Principal of the Year awards receive a commemorative plaque and ring, alongside being honored at an awards ceremony set to be held in August — this year in Killington.
“I truly feel that it is a principal’s responsibility to support educators so they can shine — so they can be the best educators possible in order to support students in being the best learners possible. I am truly blessed to work with an amazing group of educators,” Infurna said.
