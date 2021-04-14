BURLINGTON — A Fairfax man, who was scheduled for admission to a drug treatment facility this week, will have to wait after prison guards at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans found heroin and marijuana in his cell, authorities said Wednesday.
A lawyer for Collin T. Blount, 33, formerly of Rutland, had said in federal court in Burlington on Monday that her client was prepared to address his drug habit by enrolling at Valley Vista in Bradford. A bed was going to be available on Wednesday, defense lawyer Karen Shingler said.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III said Blount would need to wait in prison until the rehab bed was available. Sessions said he was unhappy that Blount had arrived late for drug testing at the U.S. Probation Office on Monday morning and eventually showed presumptive positives for THC and Adderall.
Shingler asked the court to allow Blount to go free until he could get his rehab bed in two days. She said Blount was lined up to start a new job at Price Chopper on Shelburne Road in Burlington.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said Blount needed to be detained for violating at least four terms of his supervised release on his original case from Rutland County. Sessions agreed. Federal marshals took Blount, who is also known by the street names “Wheezy” and “Easy,” to the prison in St. Albans.
Northwest Prison Superintendent Greg Hale said correctional guards later Monday became suspicious of Blount’s actions in his cell and upon checking, recovered what authorities say was 13.9 grams of heroin and 10.5 grams of marijuana, records show.
Sessions had sentenced Blount to five years in federal prison in December 2015 for the illegal possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking in Rutland County. Blount was told he would be on federal supervised release for another five years after he was discharged from prison.
Authorities said Blount was charged with three counts of the distribution of crack cocaine in the Rutland area between May 7, 2014, and May 19, 2014. He then attempted on July 2, 2014, to trade about 2.4 grams of cocaine to an undercover Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent for a .40-caliber Glock, but he was arrested near Home Depot and Big Lots, records show.
When federal and state agents moved in on Blount to arrest him in the parking lot, Blount backed up his car towards the law enforcement vehicles and then accelerated forward. He drove into and then onto the curb and median in the parking lot at a high rate of speed. In his attempt to evade arrest, Blount accelerated into an unmarked state police truck and an unoccupied pickup. State and Rutland Police used cruisers to seal off the exits and Blount then drove over an embankment and into the woods, where his car struck trees in a heavily wooded area, He fled on foot, but a Police K-9 discovered him hiding in the brush, the ATF said.
The defense and prosecution agreed to give Blount a break because the federal sentencing guidelines had suggested a penalty of somewhere between almost 22 years and just over 27 years, court records show. Blount was considered a career offender under the law, records show. He got five years instead.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Probation Office filed an additional count against Blunt for violating his supervised release conditions by citing the drugs found in his cell in St. Albans.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle told Blount on Wednesday afternoon that it appeared he had shown up for federal court on Monday and had the drugs in his possession while being processed by the Probation Office, when he was in court with Judge Sessions, that he had the drugs when marshals took him to St. Albans and that he brought the illegal substances into the prison, where guards found them.
Shingler said her client denied the drug possession claim by the probation office.
Two earlier supervised release claims maintain Blount left the state of Vermont without permission multiple times and also never notified his probation officer when he had contact with New York City Police in the Bronx on Feb. 13, and with New York State Police in Kingston, New York, on Feb. 16 and in Rosendale, New York, on Feb. 24 — when he got four traffic tickets and was issued a court date.
Also, the charges note Blount had claimed on Feb. 3 he started a business selling designer clothing in October 2020, but by March 2 he had admitted it “was not functioning in a legal capacity.”
He was ordered to refrain from drugs, but a sweat patch showed traces of methamphetamine and cocaine by March 2 and his own admission that he used Ecstasy, Percocet and marijuana on multiple unspecified dates, court records show.
A detention motion filed by prosecutors in the 2014 Rutland case noted Blount had a lengthy and serious criminal record. It included a felony for a controlled substance sale in 2006, a felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell in 2007; a felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm in 2007. He has some misdemeanor counts as well, including possession of contraband in prison in 2013 and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in 2013.
Then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan outlined a series of other violations committed by Blount, including some while he was on probation or court release.
“This track record of brazen defiance of the law and court orders reflects Blount’s incurable dangerousness and warrants detention,” she wrote.
Blount had moved to Vermont after he got out of Riker’s Island in New York on Nov. 20, 2013, in an effort to get away from an undesirable lifestyle, court records show.
But court records show by the following May, prosecutors said he was dealing drugs in the Rutland area.
