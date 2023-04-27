This week marks the first in a series of reader-generated discussions about issues affecting Vermonters. While we look at homelessness and affordable housing issues and their implications, there are other important discussions coming up. While we cannot promise solutions to these issues, we can provide a forum for a vibrant statewide discussion. This newspaper will be the medium for your voices.
Below you will find the deadlines for submissions on issues. Please be civil and thoughtful, mindful of the feelings of others.
Next topic: Our day care crisis in Vermont. Due date: Tuesday, May 23. Publication: May 27-28
Topic: The cost of higher education. Due date: Tuesday, June 27. Publication: July 1-2
If you want to share your thoughts, go to the Opinion tab on our websites to air your perspective. Thanks in advance for making your voice part of this important statewide dialogue.
— Executive Editor Steven Pappas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.