When the air is infused with the sweet smells of evaporated sap billowing from creaky wooden sugar houses, it can only mean one thing — it’s maple sugaring time in New Hampshire.
The season is a rite of spring that has endured for hundreds of years in New England, and typically takes place from mid-February to early April.
Whether traveling by winding roads with mountain views to visit sugar shacks tucked away in the forest or dirt roads to family farms with hundreds of maple trees decked out with metal buckets, maple syrup tastes best when it’s tapped from a tree and boiled down its amber-colored goodness.
“When people taste it for the first time, they break into a big smile,” said Sue Folsom, treasurer of the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association. “It’s kind of an epiphany. It doesn’t coat your tongue the way artificial pancake syrups do. It’s a lovely flavor.”
This year the maple sugaring season will look a bit different because of COVID-19. The festivals and big pancake breakfasts have been canceled, but visitors can still tour the state’s 100 or so maple sugaring farms in small groups to see firsthand the sap-to-syrup process.
Nick Kosko, owner of Meadow View Sugarhouse in Union, said he is tapping 2,000 trees this year and will offer self-guided tours of his maple orchard and sugar shack. He will place signs on some trees to explain the sugaring process.
James Fadden of Fadden’s General Store and Maple Sugarhouse in North Woodstock said he will give small tours of the family maple museum and sugar house. Fadden, a sixth-generation maple syrup maker, learned the process from his father. As a teen, his dad paid him in Pepsi and pizza for hauling buckets of sap to the sugar house. The Faddens’ syrup is sold in their old-time general store, and is served over pancakes at Peg’s Family Restaurant next to the store.
Ben Fisk got hooked on maple sugaring at 5 when he visited a sugar house during a preschool trip. The fifth-generation maple syrup producer, who owns Ben’s Sugar Shack in Temple, said he will be opening his doors to small groups to demonstrate the centuries-old craft of maple sugaring. During the last two weekends in March, Fisk will sell his signature maple doughnuts, maple nuts and maple ice cream.
Before maple sugar is turned into sweet treats, it’s collected from the tree, where the sap looks like tap water; then it’s carried in buckets or by tubing to the sugar house where it’s boiled. The water evaporates, and once the sugar concentrates to about 67%, it’s transformed into maple syrup. It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. New Hampshire produces 145,000 to 165,000 gallons of maple syrup a year, Folsom said.
New Hampshire has a mask mandate in effect through March 26. For more information visit nhmapleproducers.com.
