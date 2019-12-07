Editor’s Note: This piece originally ran in the 200th anniversary edition of the Rutland Herald. It was written by Kendall Wild, the longtime managing editor of the Herald.
When William H. Field acquired the Rutland Herald on the death of his father-in-law in the late 1920s, he used his experience as founder and general manager of the New York Daily News to modernize the practices of his new acquisition. He founded a formal advertising department, and he also took steps to renovate how the paper approached news coverage.
Herald coverage of state news had been very good because Howard Hindley, the longtime editor, maintained a standing interest in such affairs, having covered legislative sessions extensively in the course of his long career. But coverage of national events often lacked focus. Local news, while abundant, tended to be dull. A notice even appeared in the Herald in pre-Field days saying: “Please do not telephone news items to the Herald.”
W.H. Field changed all that, and one of his first acts was to hire as news editor a man from Hartford, Conn., named J.W.T. “Jack” Wettleson.
Field hired Wettleson on Oct. 10, 1928, and Wettleson remained in charge of news operations until retirement at the beginning of 1941.
Wettleson was not a young man when he arrived for duty here. He was old enough to have been an adult during World War I, though whether he served in the armed services at that time remained something of a mystery.
John Williams Theodore Wettleson has been described elsewhere as “quirky and cantankerous”; he certainly had the effect of instilling trepidation in his staff. It was not that he was continually angry. Part of the challenge in working for him was not knowing whether something you wrote would provoke shouting or praise. He was known to bawl out a reporter before others in the news department, then before the evening was out he would produce an apple or an ice cream bar to place on that reporter’s desk.
Wettleson, who signed his memos with the initials ‘J.W.T.W.,’ was famous in the Herald composing room for appearing at midnight in a grumpy mood, with layers of galley proofs over one arm, ready to oversee how stories were to be cut to fit their allotted space. In those days newsroom people were not allowed to touch the hot metal type. Instead, Wettleson would get one of the printers to fit the stories into the hot-metal page forms, following the editorial markings Wettleson had made on the galley proofs of those stories. And woe betide the printer who eliminated the wrong paragraph of type if Wettleson’s attention was elsewhere.
W.H. Field had made the New York Daily News a paragon of sensational journalism, but he preferred his Herald to be more sedate. It was all the more surprising that he hired Wettleson — or at least kept him on — because Wettleson was a devotee of violence and sensation.
His front pages were studded with murders, auto fatalities, suicides, imminent war, railroad crashes, floods, and all the oddities that human endeavor could achieve. Some samples:
A two-column page 1 headline: “2 Dead, 2 Wounded in Daring Prison Break.” That story full of grisly detail, came not from a Vermont prison, but from South Dakota.
A page 1 story about a local death began with this two-column headline:
“Commits Suicide
“Using Revolver”
Another suicide got front page play with this top headline:
“Prominent Farmer Hangs Self From Barn Rafter”
And, as if that weren’t sensation enough, the first subhead said:
“Wife Discovers Body”
When the dirigible Hindenburg crashed and burned in New Jersey, Wettleson’s front page carried screaming eight-column headlines and several stories full of the gory details.
Interest in graphic details was not limited in Wettleson’s mind to the stories that came from the wire services. He prodded local reporters to keep an eye out for unusual angles and spicy details.
One day a horse hauling a wagon down South Main Street became frightened at something and bolted, bearing the wagon and helpless passengers away. It was some time before the animal was brought to a halt beyond the city limits, without harm to the passengers.
The reporter writing the story was Gorge Kirk, who had been reporting news events in Rutland since the turn of the century. To him, the horse had run away with the wagon and had been stopped finally. And that was that. Wettleson, however, sensed that since automobiles had largely replaced horse-drawn vehicles in places like Rutland, there was something unusual in an event that a few decades before would have been commonplace.
Kirk, however, said he had written the facts and couldn’t think of anything else to add. Wettleson wanted him to get hold of the passengers and milk them for details of how terrified they had been. Others in the newsroom heard Wettleson snap: “Jesus, George, say the horse got a feather stuck up its ass, or anything to make this story more exciting.”
The late Gerald E. McLaughlin, later managing editor in his own right, recalled that he was a beginning reporter one deer-hunting season, when a hunter was wounded accidentally in Mendon and was helped down the mountain by a fellow hunter.
“Wettleson made me rewrite the original story. He wanted more details of how the wound looked,” McLaughlin recalled years later. He went on:
“He made me rewrite the story four times, each time adding more gore. In the final version I had crimson drops of that poor guy’s blood staining the autumn leaves that had fallen on Mendon Mountain, and in his footprints, step by step from where the accident took place until they got to the house where rescue crews took over.”
The story drew a rare rebuke from W.H. Field. In his note to Wettleson he said: “This is the type of over-sensationalized writing that I left New York to get away from.”
To which Wettleson replied: “Well, what can you expect from a green reporter?”
Shortly after the possession of marijuana became criminal in 1937, one of Wettleson’s large front-page headlines said:
“Marijuana Plant Discovered in Vermont”
And the subhead said:
“Gov. Aiken Travels to Burlington to Observe It”
Wettleson paid attention to state news because William H. Field and Field’s son William Field each in turn told him to pay attention to it. But Robert W. Mitchell, later the Herald’s owner, who was that time was working in the bureau in Montpelier, used to recount how he heard Wettleson describe one of Mitchell’s stories as:”Same old dull stuff.”
The onset of World War II brought out a deficiency in Wettleson’s objectivity that had not been noticed before. He was advancing in age and had been fully aware of how the French bravely stood up to the German attack in World War I. In the spring and summer of 1940 he could not bring himself to believe that the French would be defeated. So he followed up on any detail that seemed to bear out his sentiment.
Wettleson would seize on a communique from French Army headquarters, which was trying its best to put the best light on devastating events. So, while other newspapers told about German panzers smashing across northern France, Wettleson’s leading front-page headline would say: “French Fighters Shoot Down Six German Planes.”
It got so embarrassing that McLaughlin and others in the news department went to William Field and showed him how there was a complete lack of reality in Herald coverage. Field took their advice. On Jan. 1, 1941, after an extended vacation, Jack Wettleson was persuaded to retire from his job, in return for two months’ pay.
So, an era was over. Wettleson died in the early 1950s, but his influence continued. McLaughlin, who had trained under Wettleson, became managing editor. H. Hall “Bud” Mattison, who as a reporter had suffered traumatically under the lash of Wettelson’s tongue, succeeded McLaughlin as news editor and unconsciously retained many Wettleson characteristics. Mattison didn’t leave the Herald until 1959. So for at least two decades after his somewhat-enforced retirement, “J.W.T.W.” could be sensed in the news coverage of the Rutland Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.