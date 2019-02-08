MONTPELIER – Governor Phil Scott announced the appointment of Judy Henkin as the next Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Corrections. Henkin, who will assume the role on Feb. 19, takes over the position left vacant after then-Deputy Commissioner Mike Touchette was appointed commissioner of the Department of Corrections.
Judy Henkin has a breadth of public service experience with a focus on health care and criminal justice reform. For the last three years, Henkin has served as general counsel for the Green Mountain Care Board.
Henkin has a law degree from Vermont Law School, along with a bachelor's degree in sociology and human services from Plattsburgh State University College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.