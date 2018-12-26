14 Year Old. Spayed Female. Domestic Short Hair. Gray. 8.8 lbs.
Hi! My name is Kate, but you can call me Katie. That’s what the ladies in the Adoption Center call me. I arrived at the shelter on December 7 as a surrender. My previous owner was older and couldn’t take care of me anymore. Don’t let my age scare you, I am still a young lady at heart. A few of my favorite activities are snuggles, ear rubs and lap time! I can’t get enough of any of those! I would love to find a nice quiet home to relax in. Oh! One more thing before I go, I love, love, love cat treats (in moderation of course!). If you think I would be a good addition to your family, stop by and say hello!
