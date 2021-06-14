WEST HAVEN — Every race came down to the wire at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday.
Marty Kelly III and Demetrios Drellos split the 20-lap twin bill for the headline Sportsman Modified division, while Troy Audet, Chris Murray, Jake Barrows and Austin Chaves also stood in victory lane during the event.
A smooth, racy, three-lane track surface lent itself to breathtaking passes and lead changes throughout the night, and a pair of quick, 20-lap sprint races for the Sportsman Modifieds meant that it was all-hustle from the first green flag.
The opening feature saw five official lead changes, each more spectacular than the last. Brent Warren and Adam Piper diced up front in the opening laps before Joey Scarborough came into the picture.
While Scarborough was impressive and dueled briefly with Josh Masterson, defending track champion Demetrios Drellos was magic in traffic, coming from 18th starting position in only eight laps to challenge Scarborough.
Drellos got out front on lap 9 just after tagging the frontstretch wall, but he suffered a flat tire the next lap, bringing out a caution flag and giving the lead back to Scarborough.
Third-generation racer Scarborough then had a new dancing partner in Tanner Siemons, who had come from 16th at the start. As the duo engaged in a side-by-side battle, North Bennington driver Marty Kelly III – who had waited patiently for a couple laps – saw a window open five four laps remaining and snuck through, passing both drivers at once to take the lead. Two quick restarts on lap 18 forced Kelly to fend off the field, and he sped across the line for the second win of his career.
Siemons finished a tight second, while late-arriving Tim LaDuc nosed past Scarborough for third place. Drellos rebounded from his pit stop to finish fifth, just edging rookie Johnny Bruno.
In the nightcap, Alex Bell appeared to have the car to beat for most of the race, Bell led early before Masterson got to the front, but Masterson’s car shut down moments later and Bell reassumed the top spot.
Don Mattison came to Bell’s side after the halfway mark, and the pair ran in a synchronized drift through the turns for several laps before Mattison took control in the 15th circuit.
Drellos had a different plan, though, and the Queensbury, New York driver was able to finish what he started in the first feature by passing Mattison to lead the final three laps and streak away for the victory. Mattison settled for the runner-up spot, while Scarborough got by Bell for third, and Jimmy Ryan rounded out the top five.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division saw its seventh different winner in as many races in the 2021 season with Bridport’s Troy Audet taking the first Modified win of his career in a 25-lapper. Audet came from 11th place to challenge leader Dakota Green with a handful of laps left, finally making his move at lap 20 with a furious charge on the outside lane.
Scott FitzGerald took a career-best finish as the runner-up with John Gosselin third. Anthony Ryan shrugged off recent tough luck for fourth, and 15-year-old Beau Reeves was fifth.
Chris Murray saved his best for last, quite literally, in the 20-lap Super Stock feature. The Fair Haven driver fought a brake problem and made up a long gap to leader Mark Norris over a long green-flag run to reach Norris on lap 19 and make the winning pass on the backstretch in the final circuit.
The victory was Murray’s fourth in a row. Norris, who had led every step of the way to that point, finished second with Paul Braymer, Josh Bussino, and Chuck Bradford in tow.
The Summit Up Construction Mini Stock division drew its largest field of the year with 29 cars for the 20-lap feature, which turned out to be least predictable race of 2021 to date. No less than six drivers took turns in the lead as crashes and mechanical gremlins took their toll on the field, and Middlebury’s Jake Barrows led at three different points before finally securing the win.
Craig Kirby was second with Clemmy Bell making a surprise appearance and a last-lap pass for third place. Willie Rice and Brian Blake rounded out the top five.
Austin Chaves proved that Ray Hanson is human after all, winning the 15-lap feature for the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division. Previous champion Chaves, of Chester, had previously announced during the week that he would be taking a break from weekly competition following the event, and he went out on top by ending Hanson’s four-race win streak.
Hanson was hot on Chaves’ heels at the finish, making up a sizeable gap as the laps ran away, but settling for second place. Kamden Duffy finished third, one day before his 13th birthday. Rookie Vern Woodard was fourth and Kaidin White was fifth.
Devil’s Bowl action is back on Saturday at 7 p.m. with the annual “Topless Night” Father’s Day Weekend special event; the Sportsman Modified and Limited Sportsman classes will race “topless” without roofs for a vastly different look and feel. All other weekly classes will also be on the card.
