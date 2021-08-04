The colonel is on his way back to Rutland.
Developers have applied to rebuild the Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise that was torn down last year. The $1 million construction project goes before the city’s architectural review committee Aug. 18.
“They’re going to be responding to comments and after that they’ll be going to the (Development Review) Board,” Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste said. “I believe that’s site plan review at this point.”
Strniste said the DRB will look at lighting, access, traffic circulation and landscaping.
The restaurant closed in late 2019, after the Vermont Department of Health conducted two inspections a month apart and found that violations noted during the first had gotten worse during the interim. Those included broken floor tiles, water leaking from floor drains into the basement, improper maintenance or cleaning of walls, floors and ceilings, inadequate plumbing maintenance, sinks for hand washing not being kept clean and bathrooms not being adequately ventilated.
The owners had been planning renovations following the first inspection, but after the second they said they decided they were better off tearing the building down and starting over.
A representative of the owners told city officials in January 2020 that they expected to submit a proposal for the new building within a couple of months.
Then the pandemic hit.
Michigan-based developer Summit Properties submitted the application late last month on behalf of Franchise Management Investors US, which has an office in Houlton, Maine. The materials call for a wood building with synthetic stucco and brick veneer siding. Construction time is estimated at 16 weeks.
A call to the franchise owner was not immediately returned Wednesday.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
