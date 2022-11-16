KILLINGTON — Killington Resort received a positive snow control announcement from FIS (International Ski and Snowboard Federation), the governing body of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup.
With this announcement, Killington Resort can assure international race teams and ski racing fans traveling to central Vermont for Thanksgiving weekend that both the Giant Slalom and Slalom races in the Heroic Killington Cup will take place as scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27.
Last year's Giant Slalom race was canceled due to conditions of the course and the Slalom race the next day was won for the fifth straight year by Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin.
General admission tickets are available for $5 at www.killington.com/worldcup. All general admission proceeds will benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation to provide grants that support winter sports in the Northeast.
Limited Sunday VIP Packages are available through the Killington World Cup Foundation at kwcgivesback.org. All Heroic Killington Cup spectators will need a ticket to gain entry to this year’s event.
"I can confidently say that the entire Killington community is excited, and maybe a little relieved, to hear the news of FIS approval for racecourse snow preparation, giving the green light to bring world class elite ski racing to the East coast in just over a week. After such a warm fall, and with several races canceled elsewhere in the world, receiving the FIS approval is a testament to Killington’s powerful snowmaking system and expert team," said Herwig Demschar, SVP of international business development at POWDR and World Cup local organizing chairman, in a Killington press release.
"The sixth iteration of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup will be another incredible weekend of competition and camaraderie. Athletes from more than 20 countries are on their way to the Green Mountain State in the coming days, and the resort, POWDR, and Killington community are delighted to welcome them all."
Snowmaking continues on Superstar and Skylark in preparation for the race until a few days before, when the grooming team will take over to finalize the course. Skiing and riding is also available, as Killington Resort was set to open the North Ridge area for passholders on Thursday and the general public the day after. The team continues its efforts to expand skiable terrain whenever conditions allow.
A full schedule of events at Killington Resort during World Cup Weekend including race start times, entertainment, concerts by Michael Franti, Noah Kahan, Stephen Kellogg and DJ Angie Vee, plus information on many free parking and shuttle bus options is available at www.killington.com/worldcup.
Killington strongly suggests to not bring bags to the venue; priority for security screening will be given to those without bags.
