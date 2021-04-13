The Kiwanis Club of Rutland is honoring a local business that helped it raise scholarship funds for area youth.
A few years ago, Don Chioffi, president of the Rutland Kiwanis, sought a local business to partner with in selling break-open tickets — sometimes called pull tickets or rip tickets. The ticket games are simple, buy a ticket, and there’s a chance you’ll win cash. They’re regulated by the state, which holds that businesses can have them, but all profits have to benefit a nonprofit group.
Kiwanis Club of Rutland is the beneficiary of the tickets sold at Stonehedge Indoor Golf.
“We approached them down at Stonehedge to partner with us as a nonprofit in the state lottery pull-tab tickets,” said Chioffi. The owner, Shawn Bendig, was agreeable. “He really wanted to do something for kids.”
Chioffi and Bendig met many years ago at Rutland Town School. Bendig was a student, Chioffi an algebra teacher.
“The Bendig family has always been very proactive, very, very community conscious, I would say. They’re good business people and they respect the community,” said Chioffi.
He said Stonehedge has helped raise thousands of dollars for Kiwanis, and the latter wished to honor the business in some way.
“I’m a woodworker among other things, and I had some black walnut from a project that I’d done years ago,” he said. That project was a credenza cabinet, which had to be reconstructed, leaving Chioffi with a piece of the wood he fashioned into a plaque and presented to Bendig and his wife, Ginger.
“It’s an appreciation award for them, and hopefully their customers will see it and know where their money is going when they play the game,” said Chioffi.
Bendig said Tuesday that he co-owns Stonehedge with his wife, who teaches at Rutland Intermediate School.
They opened Stonehedge about 6 years ago. It’s an indoor golf center, but offers food, drinks, and a host of arcade-type games.
“We’re more than an indoor golf center. We have a bar and grill. … It’s sort of like a sports bar on steroids,” Bendig said. “We’ve got pool tables, shuffleboard, foosball, indoor cornhole and beyond the indoor golf simulators, we also offer virtual bar games that are based off golf; we have virtual shooting galleries in our simulator bays where you can shoot replica firearms, hunt wild game, target practice — arcade stuff.”
While the business hosting the pull ticket game isn’t allowed to collect any of the proceeds, the benefiting agency can work with the owner on what kind of charitable endeavor the money goes to. Some of the profits here go toward a scholarship program for college-bound high school students.
Bendig said he and Ginger can pick which school is getting the scholarships and has chosen to rotate them. The first year began with Mill River Union High School, where he graduated from.
“It’s been a win-win,” said Bendig. “It’s nice knowing we’re helping an organization that does a lot to help kids in the Rutland area, and I think that’s what they’re all about.”
Chioffi said the funds also help support the Key Club, a Kiwanis affiliate that teaches leadership skills to youth.
“This is community building is what it is,” he said. “It’s where young kids learn how to serve their community and how they can be proactive in serving the community.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
