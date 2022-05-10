WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway kicked off the 2022 racing season featuring a $3,000 to win 30-lap main event where defending Sportsman Modified track champion Tim LaDuc parked it on the front stretch claiming the big win.
Over 125 competitors packed the pits for the 56th season opener, which saw Bubba McPhee, Daryl Gebo, Roger Laduc, Chris Summer and Chris Murray also victorious.
Johnny Bruno and Todd Stone set the pace at the drop of the green for the Sportsman Modified 30-lap feature event, with Bruno jumping out to the early race lead which he held until a lap 16 restart when the defending track champion came knocking. After starting fifth LaDuc worked himself into position to take the lead from Bruno on a lap 16 restart.
Two laps later Stone had his night end abruptly after a brush with the inside retaining wall caused damage and collected up drivers such as Jimmy Davis, Vince Quenneville, Billy Lussier, and Dylan Madsen.
After that it was all LaDuc, who drove it to the checkered flag earning the $3,000 dollar payday. David Bosclair, Walter Hammond Jr., Justin Stone and Frank Hoard III rounded out a solid top five.
Bubba McPhee opened the Limited Sportsman season with a show of strength. After starting fifth he’d work his way to the front and never look back fending off all challenges to get his first career win in the 25-lap feature event. He was followed across the line by Evan Roberts, John Gosselin, Jason Quenneville and Gary English who rounded out the top five.
Starting fifth was an omen Saturday night it seemed, as ‘The Bowl’ debuted a brand new and true Rookie Sportsman division Saturday night, where last season’s Mini Stock rookie of the year Daryl Gebo was able to pick up the win in his first open wheel attempt. Rounding out the top five in the 20-lap event was William Lussier, Steve Miller, Bobbi-Jo Hultz and Russ Farr.
Roger LaDuc kept victory lane in the family Saturday night after he earned victory in the 15-lap 500cc Mini Sprint season opener. He was followed by Lane Saville, Raelin Dunham, Kevin Smith and Tommy Kasuba who rounded out the top five.
Chris Summer took advantage of a front row starting spot to fend off a swarm of Mini Stock competitors and start his title defense by earning the 15-lap season opening victory. Rounding out the top five were Clem Bell, Brian Blake, Jarod Colburn and Griff Mahoney. Donald Olden won the Mini Stock B-Main.
Chris Murray is no stranger to Super Stock victory lane, and he did it again to start the 2022 season. He picked up the win in the 15-lap feature event over Jim McKearnin, Mike Bussino, Josh Bussino and Tony Salerno who rounded out the top five.
Next up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway is a regular weekly racing event on Saturday, plus 50-lap Enduro.
Pit gates open at 3 PM, grandstands open at 5:30 PM, and racing starts at 7 PM.
