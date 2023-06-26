WEST HAVEN — Adam LaFountain was the only winner on a washout day at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Sunday. The event was postponed by rain on Saturday night, and again punctuated by a major pop-up rainstorm on Sunday, postponing five of six feature races.
LaFountain was happy to get his work done earlier in the event, taking not only his first win of the season, but also the extra-cash purse worth $300 for the support-level Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman division. Eric Shaw started third in the 25-lap race but jumped into the lead on the opening lap. Two quick caution periods came on laps 3 and 4, during which Randy Edson grabbed the top spot.
Starksboro’s LaFountain started fifth on the 17-car field and was able to take over after the second restart, then held on for two more restarts on lap 6. One final caution flag waved on lap 14, but the restart did not slow LaFountain down and he drove off for the third win of his career. Josh “Boomer” Patterson had a solid drive from eighth position to finish as the runner-up, and Robert Gauthier finished third. Championship point leader Tyler Travis finished fourth and Edson rounded out the top five.
Ed Bell took sixth ahead of Aaron Clark. Raelin Dunham, a regular in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, finished eighth in her first start in a Modified-type car, driving as a substitute for Bobbi Hults. Mike Clark and Allen Hewitt completed the top 10 finishers. Qualifying heats were won by LaFountain, Bell, and Edson.
The headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division had its 30-lap feature race rained out, though qualifying heats were completed with Walt Hammond Jr., Walter J. Hammond, and Evan Roberts winning. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division, Benson’s Katrina Bean scored an extra $100 by winning the JTL Auto Sales Dash for Cash, while heat wins went to Steve Miller, Alex Layn, and rookie William Lussier Jr.
The Mini Stock division saw Adam Mahoney, Jakobee Alger, and Brian Blake win heats, with youngsters Gage Provencher and Logan Denis taking the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint qualifiers. The brand-new 9th State Cannabis Crown Vic division was also on hand, but its race was also rained out.
Next up on the calendar is the Independence Day celebration at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday at 6 p.m. In addition to a massive fireworks display, the headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division will have its annual “Firecracker” race for 44 laps and $2,000 to win. All other weekly classes will be on the program except for the Crown Vics, and the wild-and-crazy Enduro Series is also in action.
On Monday, Devil's Bowl announced its plan to make up the washed out races from Sunday.
With all 15 qualifying races and one of the six feature races completed as scheduled on Sunday, the event was well past its halfway point; as such, rain checks and/or refunds will not be issued.
Instead, the remaining features will be spread out over the next several events. The starting lineups that were set for Sunday will be used in each of the makeup races.
The Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint class will run its postponed race at the start of the Independence Day event on Saturday as the first race of the program.
The 9th State Cannabis Crown Vic division will have its makeup race held at the beginning of the Community College of Vermont Night event on Saturday, July 8, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division running its race on Saturday, July 15 as part of the “Legends Night” event presented by Mike’s Fuels.
The headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division will make up its Fair Haven/Poultney Auto Supply feature on Saturday, July 29, and the Mini Stock “A” and “B” features will run on the Saturday portion of the “Battle at the Bowl” weekend on Saturday, August 5.