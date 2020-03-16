Due to the coronavirus pandemic the following cancelations have been reported, and it is wise to call ahead when planning to attend any event. Note that Gov. Phil Scott, in creating a state of emergency, ordered all events involving more than 250 people canceled until April 15.
Bach Organ Marathon
MONTPELIER – The sixth annual Bach Organ Marathon, scheduled for March 22, at Christ Episcopal Church, has been canceled. For information, email homeplacegirl@gmail.com.
Barre Opera House
BARRE – The Barre House has canceled or postponed all performances through and including April 16. For information, go online to www.barreoperahouse.org.
Brandon Music
BRANDON – Brandon Music is suspending all concerts up to the end of March. For information, email info@cmacvt.org.
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center
BRATTLEBORO – Closed through March 24. For information, call 802-257-0124, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org.
Brattleboro Music Center
BRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Music Center is closing temporarily in order to do its part to help reduce any health risks to the community. All lessons and classes, including after school string programs, are suspended. Staff will reassess the Music School’s closure March 27 and make another announcement at that time. Concerts and related rehearsals are postponed through April 26. Check for updates at https://bmcvt.org.
Burlington Choral Society
BURLINGTON – Burlington Choral Society will postpone its spring concert originally scheduled for April 25. For information, go online to www.bcsvermont.org.
Catamount Arts
ST. JOHNSBURY – Catamount Arts will be closed to the public until further notice. All March and April events have been postponed. For the latest, go online to www.catamountarts.org.
Chandler Center for the Arts
RANDOLPH – Chandler will be suspending all programming through the end of April. For information, email outreach@chandler-arts.org or call 802-728-9878 x103.
Counterpoint
MONTPELIER – Counterpoint Vocal Ensemble is postponing its “Tintinnabulations” concerts, scheduled for March 27 and 28, until later in the year. For information, go online to www.counterpointchorus.org.
Farmers Night
MONTPELIER – The Vermont State House will be closed all next week from close of business March 13 until Monday, March 23 at the earliest. The Farmers Night concert series has been cancelled for the remainder of the season.
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
BURLINGTON – The Flynn is canceling the remainder of its season through May 31. This means all events at the Flynn. This temporary closure affects all remaining performances and education programs. The Flynn will reevaluate the status of Burlington Discover Jazz Festival and its summer camps April 13. For information, for online to www.flynncenter.org.
Green Mountain Film Festival
MONTPELIER – The Green Mountain Film Festival, scheduled for March 20-25 at the Savoy Theater, has been cancelled. For information, go online to www.gmffestival.org.
Higher Ground
SOUTH BURLINGTON – In light of the growing concerns, Higher Ground will postpone most shows through April 12.For the latest, go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Lebanon Opera House
LEBANON, N.H. – The Lebanon Opera House will not present public events through April 30. For information, call 603-448-0400, or go online to www.lebanonoperahouse.org.
Middlebury Acting Company
The Middlebury Acting Company will postpone its production of “Outside Mullingar,” scheduled for April 2-5 at Middlebury Town Hall Theater, until September. For information, go online to www.middleburyactors.org.
Middlebury College
MIDDLEBURY – Middlebury College has canceled all arts events through April 12. For information, go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts.
Montpelier Chamber Orchestra
MONTPELIER – The Montpelier Chamber Orchestra has canceled its spring concerts, “Further Afield,” scheduled for Saturday, March 21. For more information, go online to www.mcovt.org.
Northern Stage
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – Northern Stage will be suspending all public programming through May 3. “Frozen Jr.” and “Million Dollar Quartet” may be scheduled later this season. For information, go online to https://northernstage.org.
Violist Elizabeth Reid
RICHMOND – “Sola, a viola concert by Elizabeth Reid, scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at the Richmond Free Library will be postponed. For information, email elizabethreidviolist@gmail.com.
Shelburne Museum
SHELBURNE – Shelburne Museum will temporarily closed to the public. All public exhibition buildings, the grounds and the Museum Store will be closed. All exhibitions will be suspended, and events and activities, educational programming and rental events will be canceled or postponed. Administrative offices will continue to be open regular business hours. For the latest, go online to https://shelburnemuseum.org.
Sheldon Museum
MIDDLEBURY – The “Did You Know?” series of March talks at the Sheldon Museum are cancelled and will be will be rescheduled at a later date. For information, go online to www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
Spruce Peak Arts
STOWE – Spruce Peak Arts will be suspending all public programming through March 31. For information, call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
Studio Place Arts
BARRE – Studio Place Arts has announced new dates, March 17-June 6, for the upcoming SPA show series: “Futures,” Silent Auction, “The Edges and the Corners of the Day.” The Big Arty SPA Happening (B.A.S.H.) has been moved to May 29. For information, go online to www.studioplacearts.com.
Stage 33 Live
BELLOWS FALLS – The concert by David Rosane & The Zookeepers, scheduled for March 22 at Stage 33 Live, has been canceled. For information, go online to http://stage33live.com.
Town Hall Theater
MIDDLEBURY – Town Hall Theater has decided to postpone or suspend all public performances through April 30. For information, go online to https://townhalltheater.org.
UVM Festival of New Music
BURLINGTON — The UVM Festival of New Music, scheduled for March 28 and 29, is postponed until next academic year. There is no date yet for the rescheduled festival. For information, go online to www.newmusicuvm.org.
UVM Lane Series
The UVM Lane Series is canceling its concert featuring David Kaplan, Tessa Lark, and Colin Carr on Friday, March 20. The series will be in touch with ticket holders for this show, and subsequent shows, next week regarding this situation. For information, go online to www.uvm.edu/laneseries.
Valley Players
WAITSFIELD – Valley Players are postponing the opening of “Alice's Adventure's in Wonderland” from April 3 to April 10, possibly later. Updates are at www.valleyplayers.com
Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre
Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre is postponing its production of Jeanne Beckwith’s “The End of the World as We Know It,” scheduled to open April 17, until late summer or early fall. For information, go online to www.actorsrepvt.org.
Vermont Center for Photography
BRATTLEBORO – Vermont Center for Photography will only be open by appointment on a limited basis going forward. Email info@vcphoto.org to make appointments.
Vermont Symphony Orchestra
BURLINGTON – All of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s scheduled March events including “Epic Mozart” (Mozart Requiem) at the Flynn and Paramount Theatre and will be put on hold. For the latest information, including the ticket situation, go online to www.vso.org.
Vermont Virtuosi
Vermont Virtuosi’s spring concert, “Incandescendence,” scheduled for March 28 at the Unitarian Church, has been postponed. For information, call 802-881-9153, or go online to www.lamaurermlute.com.
Weston Playhouse
WESTON – Weston Playhouse Theatre has canceled all events through April 10. For information, go online to www.westonplayhouse.org.
This list was updated at 9 a.m. Monday, March 16.
jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
