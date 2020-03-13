Due to the coronavirus pandemic the following cancellations have been reported and it is wise to call ahead when planning to attend an event.
Burlington Civic SymphonyBURLINGTON – In light of the spread of coronavirus in the region, the Burlington Civic Symphony has cancelled its concert scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester. For information, go online to www.bcsovt.org.
Chandler Center for the ArtsRANDOLPH – Chandler Center announced that due to an illness of a member of the Dover Quartet, its concert scheduled for March 22 on the main stage at Chandler Music Hall has been cancelled. The performance of this acclaimed string quartet has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. For information, go online to www.chandler-arts.org.
Middlebury CollegeMIDDLEBURY – Middlebury College has taken measures in response to current health events. Due to these restrictions on visitors and gatherings, all arts events through April 12 have been canceled. If you purchased tickets to any events in this timeframe, you will be receiving a gift certificate good through the end of next season (2020-2021). For information, go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts.
Montpelier Chamber OrchestraMONTPELIER – The Montpelier Chamber Orchestra has canceled its spring concerts, “Further Afield,” scheduled for Saturday, March 21. “We care about the health of our community and thus, have opted out of hosting a large public event. Please stay tuned as we reschedule, as well as post some recordings of our recent events you might have missed,” read the MCO’s Facebook statement. For more information, go online to www.mcovt.org.
UVM Festival of New MusicBURLINGTON — The UVM Festival of New Music will be postponed until next academic year, thanks to covid-19. Beginning next week, no gatherings of more than 25 people will be permitted on the University of Vermont campus. There is no date yet for the rescheduled festival. For information, go online to www.newmusicuvm.org.
Vermont PhilharmonicBARRE – Due to the potential for the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the Corona virus, the Vermont Philharmonic has canceled its Family Concert, scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at the Barre Opera House. For refunds or more information, go online to www.vermontphilharmonic.com.
