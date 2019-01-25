George Till says a firearms bill he introduced this session is more like a health bill.
Till, a Democratic state representative from Jericho, is the lead sponsor of one of several proposed gun laws before the General Assembly following last year’s landmark gun control legislation.
Some bills seek further restrictions while others seek to ease them.
Till is in the latter category, legalizing the use of suppressors by hunters.
“There are only eight states that prohibit it,” he said. “When you’re hunting, you don’t wear ear protection, so it’s more critical there than anywhere.”
Suppressors make guns quieter, Till said, though not nearly to the degree frequently portrayed in movies.
“It’s about 25 to 30 decibels,” he said of the reduction — gunshots have volumes of 140 decibels or more. “It’s significant, but it’s not huge.”
Till said longtime hunters frequently suffer severe hearing loss and that use of suppressors could help prevent. He said an alternate version of the bill was being introduced framing it as a health measure rather than a firearms regulation.
Another bill in the House, introduced by Rep. Maxine Grad, D-Moretown, would make it a crime for anyone under a relief from abuse order to possess a firearm, requiring them to relinquish any firearms until the order is no longer in effect.
Several more proposals are in the Senate. Four of the bills — including the first three introduced in the Senate — are aimed at easing the ban passed last year on high-capacity magazines. All were introduced by Sen. John Rodgers, D-Essex-Orleans.
“The magazine ban was completely unconstitutional, and I hope the court overturns it,” Rodgers said. “In the meantime, there are hundreds of thousands of dollars of economic impacts that have been turned away from Vermont in the form of sport-shooting events. That’s ridiculous. The sport shooters have never caused any problems.”
Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to get enough of his colleagues on board to repeal the ban outright, but he does hope to at allow such magazines to be brought in for shooting competitions or alter the definition to allow for 30-round magazines.
“There’s a whole lot of firearms that come with a standard magazine of 20 or 30 rounds,” he said. “There’s about 60 firearms that have been banned in Vermont because that’s what they have.”
Rodgers said he expects Vermonters will buy those guns in New Hampshire, depriving Vermont gun dealers of sales.
Another bill from Rodgers would allow existing large-capacity magazines to be left to immediate family members in wills.
“I would like to hand these down to the same people I can give a gun or sell a gun to without a background check — immediate family,” he said.
Rodgers said that if his bills don’t make it out of committee, he will do his best to attach them as amendments to other bills.
The other bills currently in the Senate are from Sen. Philip Baruth, D-Chittenden County, both aimed at creating more restrictions. One would outlaw 3-D printing of firearms; the other would establish a 48-hour waiting period before the purchase of a firearm as well as a requirement that firearms be securely stored.
“These are new parts of the discussion since last year, but safe storage has been around for a while, as have waiting periods,” he said. “I would say 3-D printers are new because of that emerging technology.”
Baruth said that areas with waiting periods have shown a statistically significant reduction in suicides. He said that while he did not know of any research into the effectiveness of safe storage requirements by themselves, it was one of several measures associated with a decrease in gun violence when used in concert. By example, he pointed to a recent alleged school shooting plot in Middlebury.
“Their plan involved acquiring the guns of a relative,” he said. “That’s the concern.”
Baruth called his colleagues’ attitude toward further gun legislation “a mixed bag.”
“There are people who would prefer never to hear the word ‘firearm’ in a piece of legislation again,” he said. “There are others who consider what we did last year a good step but a first step. I’m trying to continue a conversation that’s making us a safer state, and I don’t think anything we’ve done has interfered with anybody’s ability to hunt.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.