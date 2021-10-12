A lawsuit in Rutland Civil Court argues the state undervalued land it claimed in Pittsford as part of the Route 7 project.
Patrick and Kristen McLaughlin own property along Route 7 on which the Vermont Agency of Transportation claimed easements in 2019. Beyond that, court filings by the McLaughlins and the state offer two somewhat divergent accounts of what happened.
According to the McLaughlins, the state claimed 1.25 acres of land outright, permanent easements on 1,280 square feet of land, temporary easements on 5,940 square feet of land and a permanent easement to discharge water onto a portion of the land.
The state, however, argued that the land claimed outright was already part of a highway easement and puts the temporary easements at 5,670 square feet.
Whatever the exact amount of land is, the property includes what the McLaughlin’s complaint describes as a sand pit but that the state’s response says is described on the town’s lister card for the property as a gravel pit.
“The condemned property includes 27,420 cubic yards or more of salable material that the McLaughlins will be able to extract, use and sell,” the complaint read.
The state’s response takes no issue with this claim.
The complaint says the state put $950 in an escrow account for the McLaughlins, but that their damages exceeded that by more than $25,000, but makes no more specific claims about the value of the pit’s contents. The state’s response offers no insight into how the $950 figure was arrived at.
The lawyer for the McLaughlins could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday and the Vermont Agency of Transportation declined to comment because the litigation is pending.
