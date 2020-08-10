A portion of the artist’s proof for “The Leash,” Patrick Farrow’s sculpture that sits in Depot Park, sold at auction for $9,500 over the weekend.
The sculpture depicts a dog straining against an invisible leash attached to a parking meter. Mike Bishop, who owns the Popular Pioneer and ran the auction, said the seller only had the dog portion of the sculpture, which runs six feet long and three feet high.
“They bought it out of the back of Patrick’s Subaru,” Bishop said. “There were a lot of great personal stories like that here.”
The dog, in the final version in Depot Park, remains separate from the parking meter as well. That portion of the sculpture was torn out last summer by what police characterized as “kids messing around.”
It was the second time the piece of the sculpture has been torn loose, and City Parks Supervisor Bob Peterson said they are taking their time with the repairs because they don’t want it to come out again.
“We had actually installed it, but it didn’t hold good,” Peterson said. “We didn’t dare install it and not have it hold up. ... We don’t want to chance that again.”
Peterson said they were trying to find someone with the expertise to reinstall the parking meter for good.
“It’s a little trickier than it looks,” he said. “We’ll figure something out, no doubt.”
Bishop said this was the first auction for the Popular Pioneer. He said he is only an apprentice auctioneer and that his training course was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that he had Vermont-licensed auctioneers, Mike Stark and Mark Montgomery, helping him.
“I’m an antique dealer,” he said. “I have an antique shop on Route 4, going up to Killington. My business is sort of morphing into the auction scene.”
The auction, held at the former Automobile International site and attended by about 50 people, also included a number of Farrow’s smaller sculptures, some of the jewelry he designed and items unrelated to him — a total of 325 pieces, according to Bishop.
The buyer of “The Leash,” Jeff Meiselman of Florida – who Bishop described as a Rutland-area native and friend of Farrow and his family – was unavailable for comment Monday.
“He’s coming up to pick it up,” Bishop said. “He’s been a fan of Patrick’s.”
Bishop said the seller wished to remain anonymous.
Farrow, who died in 2009, operated a gallery out of his home in Castleton for many years. He donated “The Leash” to the city in 1984 and raised $20,000 to have it installed in Depot Park.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.