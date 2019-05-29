Wells, VT – A Regional Concerns Meeting on the project listed below will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 beginning at 7:00 PM at the Wells Town Office, located at 1064 Vermont Route 30 in Wells, VT. The meeting will be held by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) and Town of Wells. Culvert replacement project: · Wells STP CULV(63) – VT Route 30, Bridge #83 over Unnamed Brook The recommended alternative includes a bridge replacement on-alignment with traffic maintained on an offsite detour during construction. The intent of the meeting is to provide an overview of this bridge replacement project to Town Officials, local residents and businesses, emergency services and other interested parties. There will be a review of the existing site conditions, proposed work, and overall schedule followed by a question and answer period. Representatives from both VTrans and the Town of Wells will be available at the meeting to address public concerns about the project. For more information, the project factsheet is available online at: http://www.aot.state.vt.us/FactSheet/default.aspx?pin=19B089
