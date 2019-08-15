Town of Proctor Used Municipal Truck The Town of Proctor will accept separate sealed bids for a 2002 Chevrolet Dump Truck until 4:00 p.m. August 26, 2019. Bid will be opened and read aloud at the Selectboard meeting that evening. Truck will be sold “as is” and the Selectboard reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Bids shall be sealed and labeled “2002 Chevrolet" and sent to or dropped off at: Town of Proctor, c/o Stanley Wilbur, Town Manager, 45 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765. Truck viewing upon request, contact John Corliss, Public Works Foreman at 802-459-2789 or email to proctor-pwforeman@comcast.net. 2002 Chevrolet 3500 4x4 (Red) - Diesel 6.6 liter turbo, Allison automatic transmission, crank windows, air conditioning, 11 foot all angle, minute mount plow, 87,797 miles (before odometer stopped working), motor needs injectors, brakes need work.
