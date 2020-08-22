ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R1019 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093 On August 21, 2020, Housing Initiatives Inc., 5 Tremont Street, Rutland City, VT 05701 and Dave’s Automotive c/o David Carlson, 146 Allen Drive, Milton, VT 05468, filed application #1R1019 for a project generally described as renovation of the existing building (formerly light industrial/retail space) into nine affordable housing units, to include an approximate 10-foot by 12-foot addition to the west side of the structure, and minor reconfiguration of the parking area with the creation of greenspace. The project is located at 101 Woodstock Ave. (Route 4 East) in Rutland Town, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 1, 2020, a party notifies the District #1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Such hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov/) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number #1R1019. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact Kim Lutchko, District Coordinator, at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 21st day of August 2020. By: /s/ Kim Lutchko_____________ Kim Lutchko, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5099 Kim.lutchko@vermont.gov
