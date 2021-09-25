ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R1022 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 On June 21, 2021, William and Cintia Morrissey, 427 Forrest Farm Road, Pawlet, VT 05761 filed application 1R1022 for a project generally described as the construction of a self-storage facility, with four 40' x 100' buildings on the site of the former Country Squire Motel. The buildings will not be climate controlled The project is located at 2101 Route 7B in Clarendon, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued, unless on or before October 14, 2021, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law will not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov). Click on "Act 250 Database" and enter project number 1R1022. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible so we may timely accommodate your needs. For more information contact the Coordinator listed below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 22nd day of September 2021. By: Susan Baird, District Coordinator 10 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05633-3201 susan.baird@vermont.gov
