ACT 250 NOTICE APPLICATION 1R0489-8 PREHEARING CONFERENCE (6/30/21) 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Pursuant to Governor Scott’s lifting of the COVID 19 state of emergency on June 16, 2021 and Vermont’s Open meeting law (1 V.S.A. §§ 310 314), an in-person location will be provided for participating in the virtual prehearing conference previously scheduled for the following application. On March 26, 2021, Casella Construction, Inc. filed application 1R0489-8 for a project generally described as the continued use of the existing quarry with modifications to the existing permitted operations, including the addition of a wash plant and settling ponds, changes to the permitted operating season and operating hours, change to permitted crushing hours and hours per day requirements, removal of permitted limit on annual processing hours, change to blasting techniques and loading, change to permitted blasting limits, removal of the permitted hourly truck haul limit, removal of the annual meeting requirement, and removal of the 5-year reporting requirement. The project is located at 1058 VT Route 133 in Clarendon, Vermont. This project will be evaluated by the District 5 Environmental Commission in accordance with the 10 criteria of 10 V.S.A. § 6086(a). A copy of the application and plans are available for review online at the Natural Resources Board website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) Clicking on "Act 250 Database" and enter project number 1R0489-8. The virtual prehearing conference will proceed on June 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM as previously advertised. However, if you are unable to participate in the prehearing conference via Microsoft Teams or by phone as outlined in the previous notice, you may still participate in person with the District Coordinator at the following location: West Rutland Town Offices 25 Marble Street West Rutland, VT 05777 If you would like further information regarding this prehearing conference, please contact the District Coordinator (susan.baird@vermont.gov). If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process, please notify us as soon as possible. Dated this 17th day of June 2021. By /s/ Susan Baird Susan Baird, District Coordinator Districts 5, 6 & 9 Environmental Commissions 10 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05633-3201 susan.baird@vermont.gov
