ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 1R0254-4 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Application 1R0254-4 from KPSRP LLC, Attn: Jeff Temple 4763 Killington Rd, Killington, VT 05751 and State of Vermont; Dept of Forests, Parks and Recreation, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620-3801 was received on April 3, 2023, and deemed complete on May 2, 2023. The project is generally described as the addition of hiking trail "F Trail" (approximately 1,500 feet) along the ridgeline to service hikers who are currently hiking along an existing mountain bike route. The project is located at the Killington Ski Resort off Killington Road, Killington, Vermont. The project is located at 4763 Killington Road in Killington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=1R0254-4). No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 1, 2023, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 1 Office at: NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Quin Mann at the email address or telephone number below. Dated this May 11, 2023. By: __/s/ Quin Mann________________ Quin Mann District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-661-8041 Quin.Mann@vermont.gov
