ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R0402-23 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 On March 4, 2021, Rutland Hospital, Inc. and Rutland Health Services, Inc. dba Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC), 160 Allen Street, Rutland, VT filed application #1R0402-23 for a project generally described as adding visitor parking on the south side of the Emergency Department, reconfiguring and adding parking between 1 Albert Cree Drive and 3 Albert Cree Drive, and repairing a storm pipe on the east side of Stratton Road and south side of Albert Cree Drive. The project is located at 160 Allen Street in Rutland, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued, unless on or before April 30, 2021, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering Project Number 1R0402-23. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact Linda Matteson at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 7th day of April 2021. By: s/ Linda Matteson Linda Matteson, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-289-0598 / Linda.Matteson@vermont.gov
