ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 1R0501-24 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Application 1R0501-24 from Moon Dance, LLC, PO Box 223, Pittsford, VT 05763 was deemed complete on March 15, 2023. The project is generally described as a 25-lot subdivision of a 256.9-acre parcel and its related common infrastructure and utilities, which is to include 24 residential lots (21 single-family residences and three duplexes, for 27 total units) and one “retained lot”, as follows: 20 lots with a 4-bedroom single family residence, each with 7-person maximum occupancy (Lots 1-4, 7, 10-11, 14-24, 26, “Barn Lot”); three lots with 4-bedroom residential duplexes, each with 7-person maximum occupancy (Lots 5/6, 8/9, 12/13); one lot with a 5-bedroom single family residence, and 8-person maximum occupancy (Lot 25); one lot of retained/undeveloped land. One residential lot includes a private equestrian barn (“Barn Lot”) to be constructed and operated by the future homeowners association. There is no construction of improvements proposed for the 210-acre “retained lot”. The project is located off the terminus of Falls Brook Road in Killington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=1R0501-24). No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 7, 2023, a party notifies the District 1 Environmental Commission (“Commission”) in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 1 Office at NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the District Coordinator at the contact information below. Dated this March 16, 2023. By: _/s/ Kim Lutchko__________________ Kim Lutchko, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-261-1942 Kim.Lutchko@vermont.gov NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov
