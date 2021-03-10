ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R1021 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On February 26, 2021, Green Mountain Power, 2152 Post Road, Rutland Town, VT 05701 filed application number 1R1021 for the construction of 6,722 total feet of utility line improvements, to include 1,952 feet of underground/buried line and 1,800 feet of overhead wire (3,752 feet) in a new utility corridor, and 2,970 feet of rebuilt line within the existing utility corridor; 3,467 feet of existing cross-country line will be retired. The project is located along Tinmouth Road in Danby Vermont, extending from the Danby-Pawlet Road intersection to just north of the Fisk Road intersection. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued, unless on or before March 29, 2021, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering project number 1R1021. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact Kim Lutchko at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 9th day of March 2021. By: /s/ Kim Lutchko________________ Kim Lutchko, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5099 / Kim.Lutchko@vermont.gov
