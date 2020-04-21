ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R1017 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On April 9, 2020, Green Mountain Power, 2152 Post Road, Rutland VT 05701 filed application #1R1017 for a project generally described as the construction of improvements for electrical distribution, including 7,258 feet of new corridor construction and 1,593 feet of existing corridor and in-use distribution right-of-way. The Project is located along Frost Hill Road, Belmont Road and Gates Road in Mount Holly, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 11, 2020, a party notifies the District #1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Such hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov/) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number #1R1017. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact William Burke, District Coordinator, at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 17th day of April 2020. By: /s/ William Burke____________ William Burke, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5923 william.burke@vermont.gov
