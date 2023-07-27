ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 1R0316-5 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Application 1R0316-5 from Rutland AMA Realty Ventures, LLC, 700 Providence Highway, Norwood, MA 02062 was received on May 25, 2023, and deemed complete on July 13, 2023. The project is generally described as the demolition of a 4,770 square foot restaurant building and the new construction of a 2,400 square foot coffee shop (42 indoor and 20 seasonal outdoor seats) with 33 parking spaces and drive thru sized for 13 vehicles to queue. The project is located at 165 South Main Street in Rutland Town, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=1R0316-5 No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 15, 2023, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 1 Office at: NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the District Coordinator/Office at the contact information below. Dated this July 25, 2023. Issued By: _/s/ Kim Lutchko______________ Kim Lutchko on behalf of Quin Mann District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-661-8041 Quin.Mann@vermont.gov