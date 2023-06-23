ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 1R0166-10A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Application 1R0166-10A from RMT Associates LLC 195 Mountain Top Road, Chittenden, VT 05737 was received on January 31, 2023, and deemed complete on June 20, 2023. The project is generally described as community wastewater system infrastructure improvements, the construction of the Trailside Drive, the construction of 4-bedroom single-family homes and associated drives and utilities on Lots 4, 6, 7, 8, and 9 (including blasting activities), and the after-the fact construction of the single-family homes on Lots 1 (4-bedroom), 2 (4-bedroom), 3 (3-bedroom), and 5 (4-bedroom). The project is located at Trailside Drive, Chittenden, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=1R0166-10A). No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 17, 2023, a party notifies the District 1 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 1 Office at: NRB.Act250Rutland@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Quin Mann at the email address or telephone number below. Dated this June 21, 2023. By: __/s/ Quin Mann________________ Quin Mann District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-661-8041 Quin.Mann@vermont.gov