ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #1R0769-7 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On April 3, 2020, Omya, Inc., 62 Main Street, Proctor, VT 05765 filed application #1R0769-7 for a project generally described as the installation and operation of an additional crusher powered by one generator and equipped with two dust collectors to allow for more efficient production of winter sand, with no associated increase of existing limits on production, emissions, vehicle trips, blasting, or noise; and to increase a rail stockpile area by removing 0.86 acres of vegetation at the southern end of the Quarry. The project is located at 180 Fire Hill Road in Pittsford, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 11, 2020, a party notifies the District #1 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing or the Commission sets the matter for hearing on its own motion. Such hearing request must include a petition for party status. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov/) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number #1R0769-7. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact William Burke, District Coordinator, at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 17th day of April 2020. By: /s/ William Burke______________ William Burke, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5923 william.burke@vermont.gov
