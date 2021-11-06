ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #8B0334-8 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On October 27, 2021, Manchester Hotel Associates II, LLC, 308 Plymouth Ave., Brightwaters, NY 11718 filed application number 8B0334-8 seeking approval for the construction of a 10,600+/- square foot microbrewery restaurant and related parking, landscaping, and infrastructure. The microbrewery will produce beer on site and will include a tap room bar and restaurant capacity for 230 indoor seats and 135 seasonal/outdoor patio seats. The microbrewery is located on a 2.95-acre parcel (Parcel B) adjacent to the Hampton Inn & Suites located on the 2.63 acre parcel (Parcel A) previously permitted in LUPs 8B0334-6 and 8B0334-7. The project is located at 4595 Main Street (Historic Route 7A) in Manchester, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued, unless on or before November 30, 2021, a party notifies the District 8 Commission (“Commission”) in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering project number 8B0334-8. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact Kim Lutchko at the address or telephone number below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 3rd day of November 2021. By: /s/ Kim Lutchko______________ Kim Lutchko, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building 88 Merchants Row, 4th Floor Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5099 / Kim.Lutchko@vermont.gov
