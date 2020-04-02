ACT 250 NOTICE APPLICATION #8B0565-5 AND PREHEARING CONFERENCE 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093 On February 25, 2020, Burr and Burton Academy, P.O. Box 498, Manchester, VT 05254 filed application #8B0565-5 for a project generally described as the construction of a new 25,000 square foot, three-story academic building with a central courtyard that provides a connection to the adjacent buildings, as well as the construction of a new maintenance facility, new green space and courtyard, and circulation improvements. The project is located at 57 Seminary Avenue, 61 Seminary Avenue and 63 Seminary Avenue in Manchester, Vermont. This project will be evaluated by the District #8 Environmental Commission in accordance with the 10 environmental criteria of 10 V.S.A., § 6086(a). The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number “8B0565-5”. A public hearing previously scheduled for March 17th was cancelled due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency. Accordingly, and pursuant to Act 250 Rules 16 and 20, the Commission is convening a telephonic prehearing conference (“PHC”). A PHC, in summary, has narrow goals and is designed to identify the parties and the issues. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. Note to Prospective Parties: Pursuant to statute and rule, any person seeking to participate as a party to this proceeding MUST make such a party status request “on or before the first prehearing conference”. Accordingly, all prospective parties are obligated to call into the PHC scheduled below, or to file in advance a written party status petition to the commission at the address below. Failure to timely appear on the PHC call, or to timely file a written request by date of the PHC, thereafter bars a person from participating as a party and any such person will thereafter lack legal standing to appeal any decision on this matter made by the District Commission. A prehearing conference is hereby scheduled to convene: Date: Thursday, April 16, 2020 Time: 9 a.m. Conference Call: Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), this prehearing conference will necessarily be conducted remotely via conference call (call-in only). There will be no prior site visit. Join by Phone - Dial-in Number: +1 (802) 828-7667 Conference ID: 385519629# For more information, contact William Burke, District Coordinator, before the prehearing date at the contact information noted below. Dated at Rutland, Vermont this 30th day of March 2020. By: /s/ William Burke__________ William Burke, District Coordinator 440 Asa Bloomer State Office Building Rutland, VT 05701-5903 802-786-5923 william.burke@vermont.gov
