ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #2S1085-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On May 5, 2021, Patrick Gerbracht, 175 Lonetown Rd, Readding, CT 06896 filed application 2S1085-1 for a project generally described as the construction of a single-family residence on Lot 7. The project is located Raymond Rd in Ludlow, Vermont. No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before Thursday, June 10, 2021, a party notifies the District 2 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering project number 2S1085-1. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact Stephanie Gile at the address or telephone number below. Dated this 12th day of May, 2020. BY s/ Stephanie Gile _______ Stephanie Gile, District Coordinator 100 Mineral Street, Suite 305 Springfield, VT 05156-3168 802-289-0597, stephanie.gile@vermont.gov
